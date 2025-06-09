NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,858,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,847,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,477,000 after purchasing an additional 293,885 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,525,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,415,000 after purchasing an additional 608,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,580,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,007,000 after purchasing an additional 468,697 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $162,069,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $73.52 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3697 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

