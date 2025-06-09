iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,257,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,662,000 after buying an additional 228,036 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,611,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,366,000 after purchasing an additional 631,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,441,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 7.8%

BATS:INDA opened at $54.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

