Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUFF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of BATS:BUFF opened at $46.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $612.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.