Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells $121,631.76 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.07, for a total transaction of $118,695.05.

On Monday, June 2nd, Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total value of $118,047.90.

On Friday, May 16th, Mark Brosius sold 20 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.81, for a total transaction of $11,276.20.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Mark Brosius sold 22 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.00, for a total value of $12,386.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Mark Brosius sold 22 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.97, for a total value of $12,143.34.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $557.08 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $413.52 and a one year high of $616.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $521.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

