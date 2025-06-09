Insider Selling: Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Director Sells 430 Shares of Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) Director Carolan Lennon sold 430 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $105,655.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,950.99. The trade was a 35.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE FLUT opened at $249.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.90 and its 200 day moving average is $253.69. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion and a PE ratio of 86.37.
Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
