FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $206.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $176.07 on Monday. FirstService has a 12 month low of $148.43 and a 12 month high of $197.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.83.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $98,615,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,541,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FirstService by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,767,000 after acquiring an additional 229,889 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in FirstService by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,417,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,183,000 after purchasing an additional 224,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $30,523,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

