Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 155 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $329.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $337.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

