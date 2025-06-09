Congress Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $293,111,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

VUG opened at $421.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $418.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

