Congress Asset Management Co. Has $5.99 Million Position in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,563,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA AOK opened at $38.25 on Monday. iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $619.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68.

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.