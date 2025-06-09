Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 3,825 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $128.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.66.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

