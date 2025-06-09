Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

