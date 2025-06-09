Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 174.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $93.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.14. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $10,115,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,661.48. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

