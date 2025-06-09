Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 659 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

