Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,132 ($15.32) and last traded at GBX 1,139 ($15.42), with a volume of 5111166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,190.07 ($16.11).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,300 ($31.13) to GBX 2,400 ($32.49) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,554.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,501.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Broderick acquired 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,414 ($19.14) per share, with a total value of £8,413.30 ($11,387.79). Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

