WFA Asset Management Corp Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Target by 406.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research lowered shares of Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $97.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

