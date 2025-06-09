Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stake in Amplify Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in Amplify Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Amplify Digital Payments ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Digital Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth $477,000.

Amplify Digital Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. Amplify Digital Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84.

About Amplify Digital Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

