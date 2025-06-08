Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $3.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $684,216.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.40% of Syros Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

