Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,299 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,176.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,428.94. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $119,761.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,943.78. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,075,437 shares of company stock worth $35,044,674 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

