Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,519,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,775,000 after buying an additional 429,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,907,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,751,000 after buying an additional 851,441 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,296,000 after buying an additional 7,184,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,868,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,120,000 after buying an additional 233,885 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,488,000 after buying an additional 1,928,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

