Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Major Shareholder Timothy P. Horne Sells 7,000 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $1,692,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $244.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $248.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,708,000 after buying an additional 273,628 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,798,000 after buying an additional 194,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,983,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,207,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

