Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,696,000 after buying an additional 620,521 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,786,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,361,000 after purchasing an additional 236,467 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,439,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,987 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,326,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after purchasing an additional 106,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 174,759 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Victor Woolridge acquired 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,359.95. This trade represents a 32.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

