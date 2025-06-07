VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 101,060.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OUNZ. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Down 1.3%

OUNZ stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.11.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

