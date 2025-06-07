RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $818.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.10. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.57.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

