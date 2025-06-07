Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $290.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.96.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 19.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $265.27 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.93 and its 200 day moving average is $337.88. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

