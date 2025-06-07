Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $265.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR stock opened at $211.83 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $103.69 and a one year high of $236.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.02 and a 200-day moving average of $189.67.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 15th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 17th.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.