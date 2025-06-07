Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 1,439 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 88.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 2,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,084,418. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $43,169,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $173.73 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.08.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

