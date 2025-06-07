Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $352,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of BMAR opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

