RFG Advisory LLC Takes $512,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UJUL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 201,342.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

UJUL stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $141.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.