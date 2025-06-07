RFG Advisory LLC Invests $559,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

