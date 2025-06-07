RFG Advisory LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16,166.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 912,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,675,000 after buying an additional 907,260 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6,919.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,388,000 after buying an additional 764,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,521,000 after acquiring an additional 359,944 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,459,000 after acquiring an additional 349,161 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VOE stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.