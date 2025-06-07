Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

