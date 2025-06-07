Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,559,000 after purchasing an additional 655,933 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,198,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,324,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

