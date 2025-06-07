Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Shares Up 18% – Here’s Why

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) were up 18% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.30 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 70.75 ($0.96). Approximately 6,163,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 2,233,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.95 ($0.81).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 7,000 ($94.70) to GBX 6,000 ($81.17) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Dr. Martens Stock Up 8.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £795.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.80.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 2.40 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Insider Activity at Dr. Martens

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Giles Wilson acquired 32,640 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £17,625.60 ($23,844.16). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,771. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Originally produced for workers looking

for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Dr. Martens have since transcended their working-class roots while still celebrating their proud heritage

and, six decades later, “Docs” or “DMs” are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of

empowerment and their own individual attitude.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

