uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading Up 7.2% – What’s Next?

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.03. Approximately 468,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,899,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised uniQure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.08.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in uniQure by 453.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 613,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 502,684 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in uniQure by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

