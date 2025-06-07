Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $143,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $380,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

