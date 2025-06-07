Godsey & Gibb Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $428.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $451.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

