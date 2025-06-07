Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 22,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,036,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2718 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

