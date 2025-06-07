Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,628 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 4.9% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.