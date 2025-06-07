Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 822 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $163.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $167.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average is $153.80.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

