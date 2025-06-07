Intergy Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $271.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

