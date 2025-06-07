Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,187.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 21,458.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 90,769 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 116,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $146,199.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,172.44. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

PCRX opened at $25.97 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

