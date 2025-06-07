Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $173,053,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $166,906,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $510,053,000 after buying an additional 620,551 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,944,000 after buying an additional 429,644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,778,000 after buying an additional 414,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $178.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.28. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.72.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.93.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

