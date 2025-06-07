JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 556.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

