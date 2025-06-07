Barrington Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO opened at $33.00 on Friday. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $430,482.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,432.64. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sunitha Araamudhu sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $438,744.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,804.79. This trade represents a 29.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,709 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

