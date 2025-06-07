Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

BN stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.27 and a beta of 1.66. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Brookfield by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

