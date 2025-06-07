EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.58.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

