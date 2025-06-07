Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 593 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Trading Up 0.3%

SYK opened at $384.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.03. The company has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.