Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Buys 11,533 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 811.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.3% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $309.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $211.54 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.28 and its 200 day moving average is $272.02.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

