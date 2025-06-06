Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

RSP stock opened at $177.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

