E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 2,850 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,049,000. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 159,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.14 and its 200-day moving average is $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $156.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

